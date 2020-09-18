IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Excited With Chance to 'Entertain' People

Rajasthan Royals could have a new opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is excited with the opportunity to 'entertain people with his skills'

Rajasthan Royals could have a new opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is excited with the opportunity to 'entertain people with his skills'. A dashing left-handed batsman, Jaiswal said he is eager to play his first IPL and looking forward to matches against big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

"It’s an away IPL and due to Covid it’s going to be a challenge. I’ve been preparing hard at the nets with seniors like Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. Playing with white ball under lights would be a different experience and I’m getting used to it. I’m excited to be part of the Rajasthan team in my first IPL. I have the chance to entertain people with my skills,” Jaiswal told Hindustan Times.

"It would be great to play against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Dhoni. We can only learn from such big cricketers and get inspired. It is a big deal for me."

Jaiswal was got for Rs 2.4 crore in the auction, but said price tag wouldn't matter to him.

"The price tag doesn’t really matter to me at this stage of my career. I just want to focus on playing, learn from my senior players, and develop my game and to take it to the next level. IPL is going to be watched by millions; getting a chance to play is amazing," he said.

Jaiswal, who had to struggle for basic amenities in his early days, recalled his journey from humble background to representing Mumbai and India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020, where he was the top scorer.

"It was tough to stay in tents and work hard to get access to even basic amenities. Luckily, I got help and guidance from my coach Jwala Singh sir through the difficult times. I have always been focussed on playing cricket and proving myself. The last few years have been very good; I’ve played for Mumbai and for India. It’s been an enriching experience to represent my country and play first-class cricket for Mumbai," he said.

"Lot of cricketers who played at U-19 level have gone on to play for India. Every youngster who plays cricket dreams of playing for India. It is a dream to represent India, but for now I’m just focussing on IPL, contributing and making a mark."