IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat Against Royal Challengers Bangalore (Toss)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are about to face the Rajasthan Royals in Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The RCB will play the same squad which faced the Mumbai Indians, whereas the RR have a slight change in their playing XI.

Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"We'll bat first. It's a day game and it is pretty warm out here. We've got one change, Mahipal Lomror comes in for Ankit Rajpoot. Hopefully, we'll put on a good show today," Smith said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, RCB have gone with the same team which played against Mumbai Indians.

"It's dry heat, but it's not so bad," said RCB captain Virat Kohli when asked about the weather conditions. "We are playing with the same XI. We wanted to bat first, day game, better to get into the game with the first six overs of the match."

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head Record

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal