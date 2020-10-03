- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat Against Royal Challengers Bangalore (Toss)
The Royal Challengers Bangalore are about to face the Rajasthan Royals in Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The RCB will play the same squad which faced the Mumbai Indians, whereas the RR have a slight change in their playing XI.
- IANS
- Updated: October 3, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
"We'll bat first. It's a day game and it is pretty warm out here. We've got one change, Mahipal Lomror comes in for Ankit Rajpoot. Hopefully, we'll put on a good show today," Smith said after winning the toss.
On the other hand, RCB have gone with the same team which played against Mumbai Indians.
"It's dry heat, but it's not so bad," said RCB captain Virat Kohli when asked about the weather conditions. "We are playing with the same XI. We wanted to bat first, day game, better to get into the game with the first six overs of the match."
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal
