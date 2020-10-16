IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia and Shane Warne Indulge in an Intense On-field Battle

Rajasthan Royals’ mentor Shane Warne and one of their star batsman Rahul Tewatia challenged each other in a unique battle while training at the nets.

Rajasthan Royals’ mentor Shane Warne and one of their star batsman Rahul Tewatia challenged each other in a unique battle while training at the nets. Warne, considered as one of the successful spinners of all-time, challenged Tewatia into a bowling battle. Both had one over to bowl and hit the ball which was placed on the pitch while bowling from one end.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Warne and Tewatia gave their best to hit the ball in the bowling duel from 22 yards, with many rooting for Warne. To everyone’s surprise, Tewatia won the battle by hitting the ball in his first attempt as he beat the legendary Warne by 1-0 in this friendly duel.

Watch the video here:

The Royals training camp had a fun time and were delighted watching these two indulge in a friendly duel.

Tewatia has emerged as a worthy prospect for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. He gave the first glimpse of his heroics with the bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in which he scored 53 off 31 balls. His innings helped the Royals in sealing the biggest chase ever in the IPL 2020 with three balls to spare. He also proved to be a match saver with his cameo combining Riyan Parag to help his team win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KXIP Match at Sharjah: As it Happened

Although the Royals’ have looked out of shape more often than not this season, they had a dismal run so far in the tournament. They are placed at seventh in the points table, just a notch better than Kings XI Punjab who are at the eighth position. The Royals’ have won just three matches from the eight played so far in the tournament.

The player made his cricket debut playing 2013–14 Ranji Trophy in December 2013 for Haryana team. His T20 debut was made representing Rajasthan Royals in the 2014 season of IPL. He was later bought by Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 IPL auction. He was traded to Rajasthan Royals once again in November 2019.