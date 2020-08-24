IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa Positive About Making India Comeback

Away from the national team for quite a while, wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa has not given up on his dreams and hopes the IPL 2020 will help turn a corner. Uthappa will be turning out for the Rajasthan Royals this year.
He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise that won the title twice, but wasn’t retained last year.
The 13th season of IPL will start from September 19th and will be played in the UAE this year. The matches will take place in three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Answering a question from a fan in a video uploaded on Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account, Uthappa said: “I certainly believe that if we have a great season in the IPL, wonderful things could happen to me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team.
“I am someone who is always positive as a human being and I look for silver linings even in negative situations. So my conviction is really strong that god willing, that I will be able to represent my country again and bring laurels to it. I hope that happens,” he added.
He said that the dream to play for India is still alive for him.
”Anyone who plays competitive cricket hopes to play for the country and bring laurels to the country. So the dream is very much alive,” he said.
Uthappa played 46 ODIs and scored 934 runs at an average of 25.94. He has also played 13 T20Is in which he has scored 249 runs. Uthappa was a part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team as well.
In the IPL, Uthappa has played 177 games in which he has scored 4,411 runs at an average of 28.83 at a strike rate of 130.5.
