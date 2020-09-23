IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royal’s Sanju Samson Thanks Sachin Tendulkar for Praising his ''Clean Striking''

Sanju Samson hit 74 runs off 32 balls and Smith made 69 off 47 balls as Rajasthan Royals edged past the Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a high-scoring contest in Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals’ batsman Sanju Samson, who was the leading scorer for his side in an IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings, has thanked legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for appreciating him.

Samson, who scored 74 runs off 32 balls on Tuesday, replying to Tendulkar’s tweet, wrote, “Thanks a lot sir.” Tendulkar, heaping praise on him for his super batting, said that Samson’s all shots were proper cricketing shots and they were not slogs.

The master blaster also appreciated CSK’s Lungi Ngidi for his bowling, saying he bowled smartly, “short wide and slow.”

Samson in his innings hit only one four and smashed nine sixes. His strike in the game was 231.25. Sixes rained in the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash. The match witnessed a total of 33 sixes.

From Rajasthan’s side, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer hit four sixes each. In their response, Chennai’s Faf du Plessis smashed seven sixes, MS Dhoni three, Shane Watson four and Sam Curran two.

In this game, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rajasthan, in the first innings, put up 216 runs on the scoreboard, losing seven wickets. Chennai playing second reached close to the target but fell short by 16 runs.

Rajasthan became the first team of the Indian Premier League 2020 to cross the 200-mark. Otherwise, all the franchises, except Chennai, have scored less than 200 runs in any of the games held as of now in this season.

It’s not the first game in the history of the IPL in which more than 30 sixes have been smashed. In the 11thedition of the tournament held in 2018, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore hit a total of 33 sixes. In the same season, KKR and CSK struck 31 sixes in a fixture and Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders also smashed a total of 31 sixes in a game.

RR will be facing KXIP in their next clash on September 27.