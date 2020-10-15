IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith Names the Best Captain of World Cricket

Smith was also asked to name two England cricketers he would like to have in the Australian side and he had no hesitation in naming Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Rajasthan Royals captain and Australian batsman Steve Smith is regarded as one of the best batsmen in world cricket right now. His qualities as a leader are also hailed by many. But who does Smith rate as the best captain in world cricket currently?

The stylish right-handed batsman was asked the question by his Royals teammate and England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler. "Who is the best captain currently in world cricket?" Buttler asked Smith in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on the sidelines of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The RR skipper took his time to answer the 'tough question' but went ahead with current England limited-overs skipper and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan.

"Oh, tough question. I think Eoin Morgan maybe in one-day cricket," Smith said.

Smith who has not been in the best of forms in this IPL despite getting off to a good start with successive fifties in the first two games said Morgan is 'great tactically' and is respected by his teammates.

"Obviously, he did very well for England. Hearing from you and Stokesy and stuff very well respected, great tactically on the field and yeah I’ll go with him," Smith told Buttler.

"Tough to say that for an Aussie though," Buttler replied as both the RR cricketers shared a good laugh.

Eoin Morgan has been one of the most successful leaders in world cricket over the last few years. He led England to 2019 World Cup win at home and has enjoyed unprecedented success as T20I captain for England.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP, Today's Match at Sharjah: Can Chris Gayle Help KXIP Turn Fortunes?

In IPL too he has been playing a crucial part in the leadership group of KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik too had hailed Morgan as world’s best captain and said he is lucky to have him by his side in the ongoing IPL.

Smith was also asked to name two England cricketers he would like to have in the Australian side and he had no hesitation in naming Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

The Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, slumped to another defeat against Delhi Capitals as they failed to chase down 162 for victory on Wednesday and were restricted to 148 for 8 in their 20 overs.