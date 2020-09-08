Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses & Season Prediction

IPL 2020: Take a look at a comprehensive analysis of the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals (Twitter)

Despite being the champions in the first season of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals have, over the years, emerged as the team with a lower winning ratio as compared to some of the other prominent teams. They do have three playoff performances under their belt, but never gave the confidence of going the distance in those seasons. In a nutshell, Rajasthan has been the team that packs a punch for small durations, and crumbles under pressure against the big names. With the IPL 2020 around the corner, there are fresh expectations from them, but their fans also clearly know what to expect and what not.

DOWNLOAD FULL IPL 2020 SCHEDULE

Strengths

It doesn't look like Rajasthan possess a great batting unit, or an excellent bowling side, but just seem to have the right combination of players to do the job. Of course there would be presence of quality foreign players like Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and David Miller, but the core of the team lies in its youngsters, who would be looking to make a mark for themselves. Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Kartik Tyagi -- all products of U-19 World Cups, would look to perform to the best of their abilities and win some matches for their side. 

Weaknesses

Royals have a lot of problems to deal with even before the start of the tournament. Heavily reliant on English and Australian stars, the team might miss their presence in the first few matches, since players from both the teams are currently playing a series in England. To top it all, there is still no clarity as to when Ben Stokes will join the team. He is in New Zealand currently, with his family, due to his father's ill health. That means that Rajasthan will be sans their regular skipper -- Steve Smith -- in these matches. It will be interesting to see who leads the side in his absence. 

Apart from that, their bowling unit consists of some good overseas players, but doesn't instill the confidence of a champion bowling side. Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron and Jaydev Unadkat might be good on their day, but the attack does lack some firepower. 

IPL 2019 Performance

Royals finished seventh out of eight teams last year, winning just five games.

Highest Run-scorer - Ajinkya Rahane (393)

Highest Wicket-taker - Shreyas Gopal (20)

Notable Purchases in IPL Auction 2020

Once again Rajasthan invested heavily in youth and their most prominent buys were U-19 stars Yashaswi Jaiswak and Kartik Tyagi. Also they got South African star David Miller to their ranks to bolster their batting.

History in IPL

It hasn't been smooth going for RR after winning the title in 2008. They finished in the bottom half of the table on six occasions, while making it to playoffs just three times. 

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: KXIP Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses & Season Prediction

Chance/ Prediction in IPL 2020

Expect nothing big from Royals in 2020 edition. They do have some great players in their ranks, so watch out for them. You might just see a player from their side make it to the Indian team soon -- as happens so often.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

iplipl 2020Rajasthan Royals

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more