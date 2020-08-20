IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Squad Leaves for UAE

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played in the United Arab Emirates. The decision was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19 situation in India. The teams have started leaving one by one for the series, which is scheduled to begin from September 19.
On Thursday, August 20, team Rajasthan Royals left for the UAE. They shared a series of pictures on the official Twitter account, with the caption, “UAE ready! #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily.”
In the pictures, one can see the players wearing PPE kits and face masks as they get ready to fly for the IPL Season 13. One can Robin Uthappa along with the other players of the team as they were snapped on the airport.
Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic and an upcoming England and Australia bilateral series, Rajasthan Royals will have to miss the presence of a few overseas players including Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer during the first few weeks of the tournament. In the absence of Smith, Jaydev Unadkat will lead his team.
Unadkat also shared a picture of him posing at the airport before taking off for UAE. He wrote, “Let’s do this... @rajasthanroyals @IPL #IPL2020,” in the caption.
Last year, the Royals finished seventh on the IPL points table. This year, the team will try their best to improve the game.
