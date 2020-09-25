- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Steve Smith Plays MS Dhoni’s Signature Helicopter Shot
The Australian based batting sensation Steve Smith is seen executing a helicopter shot that is popularised by former international MS Dhoni.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
Given their record in IPL history so far, Rajasthan Royals had a good start to their campaign in the tournament this year. The social media handles of the franchise shared a video featuring skipper Steve Smith during training in session.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The Australian based batting sensation is seen executing a helicopter shot that is popularised by former international MS Dhoni. The Rajasthan-based franchise shared the video with a rewind and replay of Smith’s extraordinary feat.
The RR captain’s shot is delivered in an astute manner during the net-session, as clearly visible in the footage. The maverick batsman can be seen successfully pulling off the helicopter shot in a very MS Dhoni-like manner.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Jofra Archer’s Old Tweets Predicting Four Sixes Go Viral; Know the Real Reason Behind the Prophecy
The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has a gamut of shots in his stroke-play portico. He surely generated massive power to get full-length deliveries for boundaries for successfully pulling the special mode of striking the ball.
https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1308987021134827520
Steve Smith led his side to an emphatic victory in their debut clash against champion Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian premier league (IPL).
The Royals made their intentions pretty clear by sweeping a 16-run triumph at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on September 22. In their second league clash, the Rajasthan-based franchise will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) that will be played on September 27.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Worked on Fitness and Power-hitting Skills During Break, Says Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson
Taking on the four time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) side, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat them by 5 wickets. After winning over the Mumbai side in their opening match, CSK lost to RR. The upcoming clash will see CSK face-to-face with the Delhi capitals on Friday, September 25.
The MS Dhoni-led side will play against the team headlined by Shreyas Iyer.
