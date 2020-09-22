IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Preview - With No Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes for RR, CSK Seek Second Win

After Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Indian Premier League 2020 bandwagon is set to move to Sharjah when Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

After Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Indian Premier League 2020 bandwagon is set to move to Sharjah when Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. It will be RR's first game of the tournament while CSK are coming off a victory against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

The team news first. RR will be without Jos Buttler, as he will be in quarantine having come to UAE with his family. Steve Smith, who missed Australia's one-day series against England due to concussion, has recovered and will lead RR. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo is nursing an injury and is out of action for the second straight game. They've got some good news though, with young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recovering from COVID-19 and available for selection.

CSK have traditionally had the upper hand over RR and start favourites, especially after their victory over MI. But such tags count for little. CSK had an overall good game over MI, with their bowlers restricting a strong batting unit to 162. The openers Shane Watson and M Vijay fell early but Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis slammed half-centuries, aided by some nice middle order contributions from Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja.

Overall, apart from a bit of a starting trouble with both ball and bat, CSK seemed to be up and running right from the first game. The build up to their tournament had been tricky, with COVID cases and key players pulling out, but the result should please them.

While CSK bank on experience, RR stand at the other end of the spectrum. They're a side that's known to produce or groom plenty of youngsters, and 2020 will be no different. All eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looks set to make his IPL debut on Tuesday. A dashing left-handed opener, Jaiswal was the highest run-scorer in the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year and could be the X factor RR need, especially in the absence of Buttler.

Buttler's absence means one of Robin Uthappa or Manan Vohra could partner Jaiswal at the top, unless both play at the expense of Jaiswal. With Sanju Samson and Steve Smith to follow, the top order stability is sorted. However, the absence of Ben Stokes, who is in New Zealand for family reasons, makes their lower order a little weak. David Miller is all set to make his debut for RR and add firepower in that phase, while another youngster Riyan Parag will want to make a mark too.

RR's bowling banks on two names - Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal. They've been key players in their little success in the last season, and will need support from the rest. Another Under-19 player, Kartik Tyagi, could be in the reckoning for his ability to swing the ball. There's Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran too to choose from, while Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande are the other two leg-spin options.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 4

WHEN: September 22, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

The pitches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been surprisingly true, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. All the talk in the lead up to the tournament was around spinners, and it remains to be seen if Sharjah will prove that right.

Predicted XI

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa/Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot/Kartik Tyagi

CSK: M Vijay/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore