IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Records and Players to Watch Out For

Here is a compilation of some of the interesting stats between CSK and RR.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Steven Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) as Sharjah is all set to host its first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. An Indian and an Australian captain will add the extra zing into the contest which will see a plethora of superstars clash with each other - the likes of Shane Watson, Robin Uthhapa, David Miller, MS Dhoni, Steven Smith and Jofra Archer to name a few.

Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.

Head-to-Head: (21 matches- CSK 14 | RR 7)

CSK have dominated the rivalry with RR, winning double the number of matches. They have beaten RR 14 times in 21 matches.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 4 matches)

CSK have had the better of RR in the recent past too winning 3 of their 4 encounters since 2018.

Last 4 matches

CSK won by 4 wickets

CSK won by 8 runs

RR won by 4 wickets

CSK won by 64 runs

Last encounter:

MS Dhoni produced a typical MS Dhoni classic in Jaipur to help CSK chase down RR's 151/7 off the last ball of the match! Under pressure and reeling at 24 for 4, Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu and the pair put together a match-changing partnership of 95. The CSK captain scored a match-winning 43-ball 58 as Jadeja and Santner hammered Stokes for 18 off the final over including a last ball six to seal a thrilling and famous win!

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina (609)

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (480)

Highest Score in an innings

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay (127)

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (101)

Most Wickets

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (15)

Rajasthan Royals: Sohail Tanvir (10)

Best Bowling Figures

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (4-11 in 4 overs)

Rajasthan Royals: Sohail Tanvir (6-14 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Chennai Super Kings: 246/5

Rajasthan Royals: 223/5