IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch RR vs CSK Live Streaming Online

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings schedule and match timings in India for Indian Premier League 2020.

Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Chennai Super Kings on September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings game will commence at 7.30 pm. Rajasthan Royals are expected to be led by Steve Smith, while MS Dhoni is the skipper of Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings in their previous match against Mumbai Indians emerged victorious. They defeated their opponents by five wickets with four balls remaining. On the other hand, it will be the first match for Rajasthan Royals in the 13th edition of the IPL 2020 which is taking place in the UAE.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The match will be played on September 22.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals probable XI: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot

Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi