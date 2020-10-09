IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – Head To Head Record

Delhi Capitals (DC) will have a chance to go to the top of the points table if they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next encounter scheduled to be held at Sharjah – this will be match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

DC is currently at number 2 on the points table but have a game in hand – they are the only team who have lost just one match in the tournament thus far.

RR started with a bang with two wins from two matches but have since lost their last three encounters.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (20 matches- RR 11 |DC 9)

RR have a slight advantage in the overall head to head record against DC having beaten them 11 times in 20 matches.

Recent Head-to-Head:

DC has had the better of the RR in the last two editions. They beat RR in both the matches in 2019 while the honours were shared in 2018.

Last 4 matches

DC won by 5 wickets

DC won by 6 wickets

DC won by 4 runs

RR won by 10 runs

Last two encounters:

Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra starred with the ball as DC beat RR by 5 wickets in Delhi in 2019– the last time these two sides met in an IPL encounter. The Indian speedster got rid of the top order while the leg spinner bamboozled the middle order – both accounted for three wickets each as RR were restricted to 115 for 9. Rishabh Pant hammered a quickfire 53 off 38 deliveries to take DC through by 5 wickets with almost 4 overs to spare.

The two teams had met in Jaipur on the 22nd of April. Ajinkya Rahane smashed an unbeaten 105 off just 63 deliveries – the highest score by any RR batsman against any team in any edition of the IPL. RR posted 191 for 6 but a great start by Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan and an unbeaten 78 off just 36 deliveries by Pant saw DC home by six wickets with 4 deliveries remaining.

Run-Getters:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan (485) & Rishabh Pant (220)

Highest Score in an innings:

Delhi Capitals: AB de Villiers (79*)

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (105*)

Wicket-Takers

Rajasthan Royals: Jaydev Unadkat (14)

Best Bowling Figures:

Delhi Capitals: Pawan Negi (4-18 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Delhi Capitals: 196-6

Rajasthan Royals: 201-6