IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – Key Battles Ahead of Match 23

Match number 23 of the IPL 2020 will be played between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. Here are the player battles to watch out for.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will have a chance to go to the top of the points table if they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next encounter scheduled to be held at Sharjah – this will be match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

DC is currently at number 2 on the points table but have a game in hand – they are the only team who have lost just one match in the tournament thus far.

RR started with a bang with two wins from two matches but have since lost their last three encounters.

We look at key match ups which could decide the outcome in the match.

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC) vs Steven Smith (RR)

This will be an intriguing battle as one of the best bowlers in the world will clash with one of the best batsmen in international cricket. Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 12 wickets from 5 matches while Steven Smith has already given a glimpse of his growing T20 prowess with two stupendous performances in Sharjah. Smith likes to make use of the power-play but it will not be easy against the South African speedster.

2. Rishabh Pant (DC) vs Jofra Archer (RR)

Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of 160.25 - the third-highest in the history of the IPL only after Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. He hasn’t been at his destructive best in this tournament and thus would be raring to fire against the Royals.

But in Archer he will face a daunting challenge. The English pacer is RR’s best bowler of the competition and also the most restrictive one.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Explains How MS Dhoni Helped Resurrect His Bowling

3. Axar Patel (DC) vs Sanju Samson (RR)

Axar Patel has been DC’s unsung hero in IPL 2020 – with an economy rate of just 4.57, the left-arm orthodox bowler is the most restrictive bowler of the tournament. He has controlled the flow of runs in the middle overs as well as when the field is in within the power-play. But will he be able to keep in check the talented Samson? The RR batsman gave two scintillating performances in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed in the last three matches. Will a return back to the venue trigger the genius of Samson again?