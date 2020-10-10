IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Talking Points from Match 23

Delhi Capitals, playing like a well-oiled machine, once again reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table with a thumping 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah on Friday.

Despite putting up a modest total of 184/8 wickets in 20 overs on a batting friendly track, the DC bowlers came all gun blazing as their collective effort was enough to defend the total and set up a comfortable win for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. RR were all out for 138 in 19.4 overs.

Pant's 'Brainfade' Run-out Leaves Everyone Confused

Rishabh Pant has been a more solid presence with the bat during this season of the IPL. However, he left many stunned speechless with a careless run-out during the match against the Royals. His sauntering down the track despite partner Marcus Stoinis playing the ball straight to a fielder not only left fans in splits but experts also argued over who was to blame for the avoidable dismissal.

Sanju Samson's Poor Run of Form Continues

Samson started the tournament in flying form but the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has since registered four consecutive single-digit scores, including one duck. His form showed no improvement against DC as he only managed 5 before being dismissed. RR are clearly missing his runs in the middle order and the sooner he rediscovers his form, the better.

Ashwin v Buttler Doesn't Disappoint

The 2019 season of the IPL featured a memorable battle between R Ashwin and Jos Buttler, which started when the former ran the latter out while in his delivery stride. The 'Mankad' dismissal as it is commonly referred to generated a lot of controversy so naturally all eyes were on this battle taking place a year later. Ashwin won the battle this time around as he dismissed Buttler early, this time without resorting to the Mankad.