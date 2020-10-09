IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Delhi Capitals (DC) will have a chance to go to the top of the points table if they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next encounter scheduled to be held at Sharjah – this will be match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Delhi Capitals is currently at number 2 on the points table but have a game in hand – they are the only team who have lost just one match in the tournament thus far.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Quite simply, amongst the most talented and fearsome fast bowlers in the world today, Kagiso Rabada has already picked 43 wickets in 23 IPL matches. His bowling average of 16.41 and strike rate of 12.3 are both the best in the history of the IPL! The South African is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 12 wickets from 5 matches.

2. Rishabh Pant (DC)

Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of 160.25 - the third-highest in the history of the IPL only after Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. He was in devastating form in the 2018 IPL aggregating 684 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 173.6! It was the second-highest aggregate of the season. Pant hasn’t quite been at his destructive best yet in IPL 2020 but has already given glimpses of his prowess with the bat.

3. Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has been DC’s unsung hero in IPL 2020 – with an economy rate of just 4.57, the left-arm orthodox bowler is the most restrictive bowler of the tournament.

4. Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed in the last three matches. With RR back at Sharjah, may be the change of venue will again see the best of Samson!

5. Steven Smith (RR)

Like Samson, Steve Smith gave two stellar performances in Sharjah – a 47-ball 69 against CSK followed by a 27-ball 50 against Kings XI Punjab. But has scored in single-digits thereafter. Can the return to Sharjah spark something in him too? Smith makes full use of the power-play hitting innovative shots over the top but if needed has the ability to drop anchor and play the role of the accumulator too.