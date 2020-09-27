IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Preview - RR Welcome Back Jos Buttler, KXIP Could Play Chris Gayle

Two teams high on confidence after winning their previous matches will take on each other in Sharjah on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals kickstarted their campaign with a win over Chennai Super Kings while Kings XI Punjab thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore

Two teams high on confidence after winning their previous matches will take on each other in Sharjah on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals kickstarted their campaign with a win over Chennai Super Kings while Kings XI Punjab thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, RR and KXIP will look to maintain momentum when they clash.

The game between RR and CSK showed the way forward for teams when they play in Sharjah. The ground is small, and this is the only venue where batsmen will have fun. All their pent up energy will be taken out on poor bowlers who have little place to hide in this venue. RR made 216 while CSK got to 200 as it rained sixes the other night. Expect batsmen to continue dominating.

Rajasthan Royals

RR have the advantage of having already played in this venue. They have an even bigger advantage for this game as Jos Buttler is back. He had missed the opening game due to quarantine rules, and is all set to take the opening position.

RR understood conditions perfectly right from the word go. Sanju Samson in particular knew he had to go big every time there was an opportunity and blasted CSK's bowlers - spinners in particular - out of the attack. His 74 off 32 studded with 9 sixes was the highlight of the game. Jofra Archer too enjoyed himself with four sixes in the back end to put the game beyond CSK.

In the middle of all that, Steve Smith played a typical Smith knock, anchoring with 69 off 47. He'll move down the order to No. 4 for this game with Buttler opening. It will only make the batting even more deadly as RR had a small middle order collapse the orevious game after Samson's dismissal.

RR's bowlers too struggled in patches but they got the job done overall. Rahul Tewatia was the pick of them all, getting three wickets in the middle overs. Along with Shreyas Gopal, he's set to be an asset in the tournament.

Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Kings XI Punjab

Have they got down from the high of KL Rahul's masterclass over RCB? The captain led from the front with a stunning century the other day, giving them their first victory of the tournament. They could have so easily won over Delhi Capitals too, but for some minor but hugely costly errors towards the fag end of the match.

KXIP's morale will be boosted by their thrashing of RCB by 97 runs. The bowlers backed up Rahul's century with Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami doing early damage before the legspinners M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi bagged three wickets each. Overall, they've show that they'll be picking XIs based on opposition and conditions; the move to play two legspinners against RCB showed the way forward.

Thus, it's reasonabe to predict that Chris Gayle might play in Sharjah against RR. The match-ups work perfectly as RR have two legspinners themselves, and Sharjah is a small ground. If that happens, Mayank Agarwal could come to No. 3.

Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 9

WHEN: September 27, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

RR Squad: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

KXIP squad: KL Rahul (c), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh