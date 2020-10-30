- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuMatch Ended172/5(20.0) RR 8.6
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Rahul vs Archer, Shami vs Stokes & Other Key Battles
Kings XI Punjab would want to continue their fightback and make it 6 wins in a row when they clash with Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October. KXIP would want to continue their fightback and make it 6 wins in a row. They have won 6 and lost as many of the 12 matches they have played in the tournament and are placed at number 4 on the points table. The Royals have won 5 and lost 7 of the 12 matches they have played in IPL 2020 and are at number 7. They need to win all their matches to have any chance of qualifying.
We look at some key match-ups which could define the match.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
1. KL Rahul (KXIP) vs Jofra Archer (RR)
KL Rahul scored 69 off 54 deliveries against the Royals in Sharjah when KXIP first clashed with RR in IPL 2020. Rahul won the battle with RR's speedster and number 1 bowler, Jofra Archer on that occasion - he smashed the English pacer for three consecutive boundaries in his very first over. It should be a fascinating battle as Archer will not hold back. Will Rahul drop anchor or attack the fast bowler? The battle between KXIP's highest scorer and RR's highest wicket-taker promises to be an intriguing one and could well set the tone for the match in the powerplay.
2. Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) vs Rahul Tewatia (RR)
Mayank Agarwal smashed a brilliant 106 off just 50 deliveries against the Royals in Sharjah and was very harsh on the talented leg spinner, Rahul Tewatia. He welcomed the RR tweaker by blasting him for a couple of sixes in his first over. Such was the assault that Tewatia just bowled one over in the match (for 19 runs) and did not get a second spell. The leg spinner, who has bagged 7 wickets in IPL 2020 and has an impressive economy rate of just over 7, is highly competitive and would be itching to get back at Agarwal.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
3. Ben Stokes (RR) vs Mohammed Shami (KXIP)
Ben Stokes was sensational against the Mumbai Indians - the best bowling attack in IPL 2020 and would be raring to go against KXIP. Stokes did not play the match at Sharjah. KXIP will unleash their best bowler and one of the bowlers of the tournament - Mohammed Shami - to counter the great English all-rounder. Shami will take the ball away from the left-hander and try to cramp him for room by coming around the wicket. Stokes is an excellent hooker and puller of the ball so it will be interesting to see who wins the contest if Shami delivers some short-pitched stuff.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking