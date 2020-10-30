IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players To Watch Out For

KXIP would want to continue their fightback and make it 6 wins in a row. They have won 6 and lost as many of the 12 matches they have played in the tournament and are placed at number 4 on the points table. The Royals have won 5 and lost 7 of the 12 matches they have played in IPL 2020 and are at number 7. They need to win all their matches to have any chance of qualifying.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1. Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson was back with a bang against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi smashing an unbeaten 54 off just 31 deliveries. He gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but failed thereafter registering scores of 8, 4, 0, 5, 26, 25, 9 and 0. His confidence should be high having been selected in India's T20I squad to tour Australia starting November. Samson is RR's highest run-scorer of IPL 2020 with 326 runs in 12 matches. He has scored his runs at a rate of 157.48!

2. Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has bowled with fire and pace and yet been very accurate with his line and length and discipline. He is RR's highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in 12 matches. He has also been brilliantly restrictive conceding just 6.71 runs per over. Archer is excellent in the power-play and at the death.

3. Steven Smith (RR)

Steven Smith has got a couple of low scores and would be itching to make a difference. He is known as a big-match player and raises his game in the matches that matter the most. He started the tournament with a bang but then saw a dip in his numbers. Smith came back to form with a 36-ball 57 against RCB.

4. KL Rahul (KXIP)

KL Rahul has been the highest scorer of the two previous editions of the IPL (combined) and has continued to amass runs in IPL 2020 as well. He is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 595 runs in 12 innings including one hundred and 5 fifties. He has been the pivot around which the KXIP batting has revolved in the competition. He is their playmaker who is at his best when he is destructive.

5. Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

Mohammed Shami has been the most impactful and consistent bowler of IPL 2020. He is the leading wicket-taker for KXIP and the joint second-highest of the tournament with 20 wickets from 12 matches at a strike rate of 14. 16 of his 20 dismissals have been of the opposition top-middle order (batting positions 1-5).