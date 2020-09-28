T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia's Sensational Innings against KXIP Leaves Twitter Amazed

It was match number nine between the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. KXIP scored 223/2 wickets in 20 overs and then after Steve Smith and Sanju Samson could not go all the way Rahul Tewatia went through the gears to clinch victory.

KXIP looked very comfortable putting up such a high score on the board. In the chase, RR lost their opener Jos Buttler early but Sanju Samson and Steve Smith took over a massive partnership to bring them back.

Right after scoring a half century Steve Smith was caught by Mohammed Shami off James Neesham. The RR all-rounder Rahul Tewatia came in next, he started at a very slow rate with just 1 run in balls but eventually picked up pace. He stunned everyone who was criticizing him for a slow start when he smashed 5 sixes during Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over.

Here's a look at some reactions from the cricketing world to Tewatia's performance.

Reaching quick 53 runs (including 7 sixes) of 31 balls took the Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable position to score the left over petty runs and bag the match. Mohammed Shami bowled from the other end and made Tewatia pull the shot which was caught by Mayank Agarwal.

The massive batting by Tewatia and his fellow top-order batsmen led the Rajasthan Royals to a deserving victory against the Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

This surprise by the young cricketer made the twitter fans go crazy on the platform with multiple emotions and reactions.

