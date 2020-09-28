IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia's Sensational Innings against KXIP Leaves Twitter Amazed

KXIP looked very comfortable putting up such a high score on the board. In the chase, RR lost their opener Jos Buttler early but Sanju Samson and Steve Smith took over a massive partnership to bring them back.

It was match number nine between the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. KXIP scored 223/2 wickets in 20 overs and then after Steve Smith and Sanju Samson could not go all the way Rahul Tewatia went through the gears to clinch victory.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

KXIP looked very comfortable putting up such a high score on the board. In the chase, RR lost their opener Jos Buttler early but Sanju Samson and Steve Smith took over a massive partnership to bring them back.

Right after scoring a half century Steve Smith was caught by Mohammed Shami off James Neesham. The RR all-rounder Rahul Tewatia came in next, he started at a very slow rate with just 1 run in balls but eventually picked up pace. He stunned everyone who was criticizing him for a slow start when he smashed 5 sixes during Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over.

Here's a look at some reactions from the cricketing world to Tewatia's performance.

Tewatia morphed into MSD — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 27, 2020

A game for the ages. Can you ever compete with a proper reality show! #KingsXIvsRR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

What an amazing game of cricket. So many things to talk about. Firstly - what courage and heart shown from Tewatia, especially after his poor start with the bat, well done young man-awesome ! My man @IamSanjuSamson once again-pure class ! Great win @rajasthanroyals wow wow wow ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

Tewatia mein Mata aa gayi. What a redemption. Such is cricket and such is life, changes within minutes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

Also Read: Mayank Agarwal Slams Maiden IPL Century as KXIP Score 223-2 vs RR

Reaching quick 53 runs (including 7 sixes) of 31 balls took the Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable position to score the left over petty runs and bag the match. Mohammed Shami bowled from the other end and made Tewatia pull the shot which was caught by Mayank Agarwal.

The massive batting by Tewatia and his fellow top-order batsmen led the Rajasthan Royals to a deserving victory against the Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Tewatia to all those who were criticizing him.. pic.twitter.com/9eL97zt48Y — Whats Appp University (@Whats_appp_uni) September 27, 2020

The Tewatia story will stay forever. What an insane turn around. I love human triumph. Sport is such a great teacher, we can write someone off but we can’t erase them! Wow. So happy with what we got to see. Incredible lesson for life. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) September 27, 2020

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

That was an unbelievable finish! One thing this game taught me was that we can never give up however bad the situation is in life! Tewatia started like a no 11 batsman but ended like a no.1 champ, unbelievable batting by @IamSanjuSamson and Tewatia! #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 27, 2020

Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals’ batsmen Smith, Sanju & Tewatia to chase this mega total. They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully. Surprised how the @lionsdenkxip fast bowlers didn’t bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/f52wF11uig — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

This surprise by the young cricketer made the twitter fans go crazy on the platform with multiple emotions and reactions.