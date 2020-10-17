IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head

RCB cruised to an 8-wicket win when the two teams last met in Abu Dhabi on the 3rd of October

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 17th of October.

RCB cruised to a 8 wicket win when the two teams met in Abu Dhabi on the 3rd of October. Yuzvendra Chahal was the Player of the Match running through the RR middle order conceding just 24 runs in his 4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli recorded fifties and took RCB to a comfortable win.

We look at the Overall Head to Head between the two teams.

Head-to-Head: (21 matches - RR 10 | RCB 9)

RR and RCB have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far. The Royals have a marginal 10-9 advantage. Two matches ended with no result.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - RR 3 | RCB 1)

RR have the advantage in the recent rivalry between the two teams. They beat RCB in Jaipur in 2019 while the Bengaluru match was called off due to rain. RR also got the better of RCB in both the matches in 2018.

Last 5 matches

RCB won by 8 wickets

No Result

RR won by 7 wickets

RR won by 30 runs

RR won by 19 runs

Last encounter in 2019:

Parthiv Patel’s 41-ball 67 helped RCB post a par 158 for 4 in Jaipur in 2019. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the RR bowlers accounting for the wickets of Kohli, AB and Hetmyer giving away just 12 runs in his 4 overs. A fifty from Jos Buttler and solid 30s from Steven Smith and Rahul Tripathi handed RR a seven-wicket win off the penultimate ball of the 20th over.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

Pravin Tambe’s 4-20 in 4 overs along with Kane Richardson’s 2-18 in 4 overs enabled RR to skittle RCB for their joint second-lowest total in the IPL the last time these two units met in the UAE – on the 26th of April, 2014 in Abu Dhabi. RCB were bowled out for 70 and RR chased down the target in 13 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

Run-getters

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers (593)

Highest Score in an innings

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (103*)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuvraj Singh (83)

Wicket-Takers

Rajasthan Royals: Shreyas Gopal (13)

Best Bowling Figures

Rajasthan Royals: Shreyas Gopal (4/16 in 4 overs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anil Kumble (5-5 in 3.1 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Rajasthan Royals: 217/4

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 200/7