IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head Record

It will be India’s Virat Kohli vs Australia’s Steven Smith at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon as Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Both RR and RCB have won two matches and lost an encounter each of the three matches they have played in the tournament.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Head-to-Head: (20 matches - RR 10 | RCB 8)

RR and RCB have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far. The Royals have a 10-8 advantage. Two matches ended with no result.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - RR 3 | RCB 1)

RR have dominated the recent rivalry between the two teams. They beat RCB in Jaipur in 2019 while the Bengaluru match was called off due to rain. RR also got the better of RCB in both the matches in 2018. RR did not play the 2017 and 2016 editions. RCB beat RR in the Eliminator in Pune in 2015.

Last 5 matches

No Result

RR won by 7 wickets

RR won by 30 runs

RR won by 19 runs

RCB won by 71 runs

Last encounter:

Parthiv Patel’s 41-ball 67 helped RCB post 158 for 4 in Jaipur in 2019. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the RR bowlers accounting for the wickets of Kohli, AB and Hetmyer giving away just 12 runs in his 4 overs. A fifty from Jos Buttler and solid 30s from Steven Smith and Rahul Tripathi handed RR a seven-wicket win off the penultimate ball of the 20th over.

Last meeting in the UAE:

Pravin Tambe’s 4-20 in 4 overs along with Kane Richardson’s 2-18 in 4 overs enabled RR to skittle RCB for their joint second-lowest total in the IPL the last time these two units met in the UAE – on the 26th of April, 2014 in Abu Dhabi. RCB were bowled out for 70 and RR chased down the target in 13 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Run-getters

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers (581)

Highest Score in an innings

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (103*)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuvraj Singh (83)

Wicket-Takers

Rajasthan Royals: Shreyas Gopal (12)

Best Bowling Figures

Rajasthan Royals: Shreyas Gopal (4/16 in 4 overs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anil Kumble (5-5 in 3.1 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Rajasthan Royals: 217/4

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 200/7