IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

RR vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 1: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It will be a sunny day in Dubai with maximum temperatures of 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report:

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday, October 22, at 7.30 pm IST. It is going to be a very warm day with hazy sun. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature reaching around 23-24 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of precipitation, so the match will go uninterrupted.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

RR is placed sixth on the points table while SRH are next on the seventh spot, however both the teams will try to move ahead in the standings by winning their upcoming game. Steve Smith led Rajasthan Royals outplayed the Chennai Super Kings and won by seven wickets. SRH on the hand, lost a close game against Kolkata Knight Riders, even though David Warner led SRH managed to tie the match at 164 runs, they lost to KKR in the Super Over.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The upcoming match between the two teams will be crucial for both the franchises to stay relevant in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch condition in Dubai is comparatively faster than Sharjah, however, it has become slower as the tournament progresses. The playing conditions can get a bit colder as the evening progresses. Despite the pitch favouring batsman, some bowlers have shown fantastic performances here. Previous two matches played here were won by the teams batting second. Which is quite a stark comparison against teams batting first winning in the initial part of the tournament, four out of the five games played here were won by the teams batting first.

As the following matches including the upcoming one will be crucial for both the teams as there’s no room for error.

Also Read: Wake Up Call for Us, We Should Take More Responsibility: Shreyas Iyer

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

WHEN: October 22 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE UPDATES