IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-takers From Both Sides

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns in the 40th match of IPL 2020. SRH comfortably won the game by eight wickets. They chased the target of 155 in 18.1 overs. With their fourth win in the tournament, SRH have reached the fifth spot in the standings, while RR have slipped to seventh place on the points table. David Warner, the skipper of SRH, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals’ openers Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes started well. When it seemed things were going well for Rajasthan, Uthappa, unfortunately, got run out at 19. Then, Stokes tried to stitch a partnership with Sanju Samson, but Rashid Khan dislodged his wickets. Samson had hit some big shot and he looked in good form, but Jason Holder sent him to the pavilion at 36.

In yesterday’s game, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith, the captain of RR, did not spend much time on the crease. Buttler got out at nine, while Smith gave away his wicket at 19. In the final over of the RR innings, Jofra Archer hit a boundary and a six to help his side cross the 150-run mark.

When SRH came to bat, RR bowlers dealt them early blows by sending Warner and Jonny Bairstow to the dug-out at the scores of four and 10. However, after these two wickets, RR bowlers could not find the opportunity to send SRH’s third batsman to the pavilion. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar stitched over a 100-run partnership to power their team to victory. Pandey smashed 83 (not out) off 47 balls, while Shankar hit 52 (not out) off 51 deliveries.

Highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson scored 36 runs in 26 balls at a strike rate of 138.46. He hit three fours and one six in his innings.

Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals:

Jofra Archer picked two wickets, conceding 21 runs in four overs. His economy was 5.25.

Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Manish Pandey made 83 runs (not out) in 47 deliveries at a strike rate of 176.60. He hit four boundaries and eight sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Jason Holder clinched three wickets for his side. He gave 33 runs in four overs with an economy of 8.25.