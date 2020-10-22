IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Samson vs Sandeep, Rashid vs Tewatia & Other Key Battles

Rajasthan Royals will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 of the Indian Premier League in Dubai on the 22nd of October, Thursday. RR is at number 6 on the points table with 4 wins and 6 losses from 10 matches while SRH is at number 7 with 3 wins and 6 losses from 9 matches.

Both the teams will be desperate for a win, as a loss for either of them, in all probability mark the end of their IPL 2020 campaign. We look at some of the key match-ups to look forward to from the encounter.

1. Sanju Samson (RR) vs Sandeep Sharma (SRH)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed thereafter registering scores of 8, 4, 0, 5, 26, 25, 9 and 0. He will be itching to get back to form as every game now becomes a virtual knockout for the Royals. He may look to target Sandeep Sharma but it will not be easy for the out of form Samson. Sandeep has not picked many wickets but been very restrictive conceding at a rate of just 7.58 in the tournament.

2. Rahul Tewatia (RR) vs Rashid Khan (SRH)

This is potentially a great battle! A leg-spinning all-rounder who has played the role of the finisher for RR with the bat against one of the most lethal and restrictive leg break bowlers in the game today. Rahul Tewatia has scored 222 runs at a very impressive strike rate of 145.09 in IPL 2020.

Will Tewatia take on the genius of Rashid Khan?

The Afghanistan legend has picked 11 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 5.52 – the second-best in the tournament after Chris Morris. Rashid is SRH’s trump card with the ball in the middle overs and chokes the batsmen for runs.

3. David Warner (SRH) vs Jofra Archer (RR)

This promises to be a mouth-watering contest between one of the best batsman in the world and a premier fast bowler at his peak! David Warner has not been at his best in IPL 2020 but is still SRH's highest scorer of the season. He has pushed himself down to number 4 to add stability to the middle order. Jofra Archer is RR's trump card with the ball - he is their leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets from 10 matches and also their most restrictive bowler conceding at a rate of just 6.75 runs per over. He bowls with pace and accuracy and also has a mean bouncer. Will Warner be up for the challenge?