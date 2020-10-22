IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Steve Smith, David Warner & Other Players to Watch Out For

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on the 22nd of October, Thursday. RR is at number 6 on the points table with 4 wins and 6 losses from 10 matches while SRH is at number 7 with 3 wins and 6 losses from 9 matches. Rahul Tewatia was the star of RR's five-wicket victory over SRH in their opening encounter in Dubai. Coming in to bat at 78 for 5 after 12 overs, he remained unbeaten on a brilliant 45 off 28 deliveries to help his side chase down the target of 159 off the penultimate ball of the match.​

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match between RR and SRH on the 22nd.

1. Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed thereafter registering scores of 8, 4, 0, 5, 26, 25, 9 and 0. He will be itching to get back to form as every game now becomes a virtual knockout for the Royals. Samson is widely regarded as one of the most talented batsmen in the Indian circuit.

2. Rahul Tewatia (RR)

Rahul Tewatia has played the role of the finisher for his franchise. He has scored 222 runs at a very impressive strike rate of 145.09. Tewatia has also picked 7 wickets at 7.38 runs per over in the tournament. He has won them matches with the bat batting in the lower middle order and also with the ball with his leg-spin.

3. Steven Smith (RR)

RR skipper, Steven Smith is back amongst the runs for his franchise. He is the second-highest scorer for his team this season with 246 runs in 10 matches including three fifties. Smith is a big-match player with a great temperament. Expect a big contribution from him this week.

4. David Warner (SRH)

David Warner has pushed himself down to number 4 to add stability to the middle order. Although not at his destructive best, he has still been SRH’s highest scorer of the season with 331 runs in 9 matches. Though he has shown glimpses of his batting prowess, he is yet to produce a Warner-type innings in this IPL. With the business end of the tournament in progress, perhaps this is the time for the David Warner show. The Australian has won the Orange Cap on three occasions – more than any other batsman.

5. Rashid Khan (SRH)

Rashid Khan – the master spin wizard, has been SRH’s hero with the ball in IPL 2020. He has picked 11 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 5.52 – the second-best in the tournament after Chris Morris. Rashid is SRH’s trump card with the ball in the middle overs.