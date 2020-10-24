IPL 2020: Rajeev Shukla Reprimands SRH, RR For Bringing In Regionalism In Banter

Shukla, who has also served as BCCI vice-president said, "Ha ha for being witty it's fine but in my view these kind of tweets from both the sides are not appropriate for the spirit of the game. @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals @IPL."

Former IPL Governing Council (GC) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) using regional and cultural symbols like food during friendly banter on social media is "not appropriate for the spirit of the game".

SRH on Thursday night took to twitter to hit back at RR in an ongoing friendly banter after winning their duel.

"Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice [with emoticon: slightly smiling face]. P.S.: Daal baati should just do fine," SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted from their handle.

This was in response to Rajasthan Royals' tweet on October 11 after beating SRH, "'Hey @Zomato, we'd like to place an order for one LAAAAARGE Hyderabadi Biryani. Location: One & Only Royal Mirage Round' #WorldBiryaniDay".

Shukla, who has also served as BCCI vice-president said, "Ha ha for being witty it's fine but in my view these kind of tweets from both the sides are not appropriate for the spirit of the game. @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals @IPL."

Pressed further by an SRH fan, Shukla added, "I understand your feelings. It was started by @rajasthanroyals and later on @SunRisers wanted to pay back to them with same coin. So I was urging both the sides that if jokingly it's fine but better to avoid commenting about regionalism, food culture etc @IPL."