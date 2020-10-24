- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
CHE
MUM116/0(20.0) RR 5.7
Mumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Rajeev Shukla Reprimands SRH, RR For Bringing In Regionalism In Banter
Shukla, who has also served as BCCI vice-president said, "Ha ha for being witty it's fine but in my view these kind of tweets from both the sides are not appropriate for the spirit of the game. @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals @IPL."
- IANS
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Former IPL Governing Council (GC) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) using regional and cultural symbols like food during friendly banter on social media is "not appropriate for the spirit of the game".
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
SRH on Thursday night took to twitter to hit back at RR in an ongoing friendly banter after winning their duel.
"Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice [with emoticon: slightly smiling face]. P.S.: Daal baati should just do fine," SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted from their handle.
Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice 🙂
P.S. : Daal baati should just do fine.#RRvSRH #KeepRising #OrangeArmy #Dream11IPL https://t.co/CLvZ1VhJkN
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 22, 2020
This was in response to Rajasthan Royals' tweet on October 11 after beating SRH, "'Hey @Zomato, we'd like to place an order for one LAAAAARGE Hyderabadi Biryani. Location: One & Only Royal Mirage Round' #WorldBiryaniDay".
Hey @Zomato, we’d like to place an order for one LAAAAARGE Hyderabadi Biryani.
Location: One & Only Royal Mirage 📍#WorldBiryaniDay
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 11, 2020
Shukla, who has also served as BCCI vice-president said, "Ha ha for being witty it's fine but in my view these kind of tweets from both the sides are not appropriate for the spirit of the game. @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals @IPL."
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Pressed further by an SRH fan, Shukla added, "I understand your feelings. It was started by @rajasthanroyals and later on @SunRisers wanted to pay back to them with same coin. So I was urging both the sides that if jokingly it's fine but better to avoid commenting about regionalism, food culture etc @IPL."
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4123 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4022 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches