IPL 2020: Rashid Khan Knocked Over after Mid-pitch Collision with Teammate Abhishek Sharma

The incident happened in the 17th over when Sharma flicked a ball towards the deep mid-wicket and the duo ran hard to the other end. Both of them rushed with their eyes fixed on the ball at the same time.

Batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Monday, player Rashid Khan suffered a nasty fall after he collided with teammate Abhishek Sharma mid-pitch while trying to steal a second run.

The incident happened in the 17th over when Sharma flicked a ball towards the deep mid-wicket and the duo ran hard to the other end. They were quick to complete the first run. But after a moment of hesitation, they attempted to convert it into two. Both of them rushed with their eyes fixed on the ball at the same time. They did not realize they were on a collision course.

Watch the video here

Following the collision, Khan fell on the ground and was in agonizing pain. Sharma was run out easily by the RCB. The medical staff of the team came out on the field to check on Khan. The match was briefly interrupted. Having been cleared off any major injury concern, Khan got up to bat again.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL POINTS TABLE

Khan’s was not the only injury scare of the day for SRH, as their all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also suffered an injury after he twisted his ankle while bowling.

RCB won the match as SRH fell 10 runs short. They were all out after scoring 153 in 19.4 overs. Batting first, RCB set a respectable target of 164, with help of half-century knocks by opener Devdutt Padikkal (56 off 42 balls) and AB de Villiers (51 off 30 balls). Captain Virat Kohli scored just 14 runs in 13 deliveries.

Chasing the target, SRH at one point looked in quite a comfortable position. They were batting at 121 for 2, owing to the partnership of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey. But after their wickets fell, the rest of the batting order just crumbled down. Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube took two wickets each to restrict the SRH.