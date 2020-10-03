IPL 2020: Rashid Khan – The Master Restrictor For Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 22-year old Afghan cricketer has been one of the top performers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has maintained fantastic bowling figures and also shown magic with the bat during crucial moments.

Rashid Khan has been MR Consistent for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. He has been their go-to bowler in the middle overs choking the opposition batsmen for runs. The leg-break bowler from Afghanistan has played a pivotal role bowling a barrage of dot balls building pressure at crucial moments in all the four matches he has played in the tournament.

He was a little off the mark in SRH’s opening fixture against RCB in Dubai but was still restrictive conceding 31 runs from his 4 overs – which meant that his economy rate was below the average for the innings.

Rashid was very economical and struck a crucial blow even in SRH’s second defeat of the tournament – against KKR in Abu Dhabi. He got rid of the KKR captain – the experienced Dinesh Karthik – in his very first over conceding just three, reducing KKR to 55 for 3 after 7 overs in the chase. He conceded just 25 runs in his 4 overs bowling 8 dot deliveries.

RASHID KHAN – THE MASTER RESTRICTOR FOR SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Rashid gave his best performance in SRH’s first win of the season – against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 163, the Capitals had recovered well after the early loss of Prithvi Shaw and had moved to 42 for 1 in the 8th over. Skipper, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan were building a solid platform and SRH needed a breakthrough.

It was the man from Nangarhar who turned on the magic for the Sunrisers.

He first saw the back of Iyer conceding just a solitary run from the 8th over. He gave away just 6 runs from his second over. The required rate crept to above 11. Shikhar Dhawan was forced to attempt a slog sweep which took the toe end of the bat into the hands of the keeper, Jonny Bairstow. Rashid had got the experienced veteran in his third over. But the match was far from over for the Capitals still had their trump card out in the middle.

49 were needed off the last 4 overs – not that difficult a task for Rishabh Pant! Rashid was brought back into the attack for his final over – the 17th of the innings. He built pressure by conceding a single each of the first three balls of the over. Pant had to take a risk. Rashid bowled a slower one which Pant attempted to sweep but only managed to hole out to deep square leg. Game, Set, Match – SRH! Rashid got the prized scalp and only went for 5 runs in the over – it was the match-deciding over of the innings! He ended his quota of 4 overs picking three crucial wickets at critical junctures in the match. He was also brilliantly restrictive conceding just 14 runs and bowling as many as 13 dot balls. SRH went on to win by 15 runs.

Rashid again played a major role with the ball in SRH’s second win – against CSK in Dubai. Although he did not pick a wicket, he blocked one end and choked the likes of Jadhav, Jadeja and Dhoni – giving absolutely nothing away. He bowled the 8th, 10th,12th and 16th overs of the CSK innings and went for 1, 1, 3 and 7 – this when the required rate at the beginning of each of these overs was 9.61, 11.09, 12.22 and 17.2!

Rashid was phenomenal! He bowled as many as 16 dot deliveries – which means that two-thirds of his deliveries weren’t scored off! He bowled as many as 10 deliveries to Dhoni – 5 of there were dot deliveries and the CSK captain could only score a mere 9 off Rashid! The spinner conceded just 12 runs off his 4 overs. It was his phenomenal discipline, line and length and variation in the middle overs which did not let the batsmen get away, kept pushing the required run-rate up and ultimately took the chase impossible for CSK.

Rashid currently has an economy rate of 5.12 in the tournament – the third-best (min. 10 overs) after Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

It does not come as a surprise then that Rashid Khan is the most restrictive bowler in the history of the IPL! He has an economy rate of just 6.43 in 50 matches. The leggie has bowled 495 dot balls in 198 overs. It is amongst the best dot ball/overs ratio in the history of the IPL.

Rashid is SRH’s playmaker with the ball. It is his spell in the middle overs which has dictated the course of play, kept the best in the business under a tight leash and won many a match for SRH!