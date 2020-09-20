IPL 2020: Ravinchandran Ashwin Suffers Shoulder Injury During Clash vs Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a shoulder injury during the team's opening IPL 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals and India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a shoulder injury during the team's opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai on Sunday (September 20).

Ashwin had already taken two wickets in his first over and on the final ball of the over dived to his side to try and stop a push from Glenn Maxwell.

However, the landing was an awkward one and he seemed to gave injured himself when he fell to the ground. He would eventually be helped off the field by the DC physios.

The exact nature of the injury is unknown as of now and DC can ill-afford to lose the veteran spinner, for whom they don't necessarily have a replacement.

Earlier in the first innings, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (53) dragged Delhi Capitals to 157/8 with a blistering half century.

A stellar show from Mohammed Shami (3/15), backed by valuable shifts put in by debutant Ravi Bishnoi (1/22) and Sheldon Cottrell (2/24) made it look like Kings XI Punjab may have a small target to chase in the second IPL match of the season.

Stonis walked in when DC were 87-5 and in a vulnerable position. The loss of early wickets thanks to Shami meant Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) had a rebuilding job on their hands when they were in the middle.

However, both India internationals departed in quick succession and there was plenty still to do for Stoinis. However, his 21-ball 53 included 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 252.38.

The burly Aussie would save his best for the last. DC were on 127/7 at the end of the penultimate over of the innings at the Dubai International Stadium after which Stoinis smashed 26 runs off Chris Jordan in the final over.