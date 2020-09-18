IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja Closing in On Major IPL record

Jadeja has to score only 73 runs to become the only player with an aggregate of more than 1500 runs in IPL without crossing half a century of score.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the vital cogs in Chennai Super Kings' squad ever since he was picked up by the franchise for USD 2 million during the 2012 auctions. And heading into his eighth year with CSK, Jadeja will be looking to set a major milestone. The left-handed all-rounder is just 73 runs away from completing 2000 runs in the IPL and becoming the only all-rounder to complete 2000 runs and to take 100 wickets in IPL. His IPL career runs stand at 1927 in 170 matches overall with the highest score of 48 runs in the year 2012.

Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets, Jadeja has taken 108 wickets in 170 matches which puts him at the 10th position in the all-time list of highest wicket-takers after the Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav with 119 wickets.

Looking at his past stats, it can be said that Jadeja’s chances of reaching the milestone in the opening match are less. But as the tournament progresses, he will eventually complete it in this season.

Jadeja started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals and the team won the title in the inaugural season in 2008. Jadeja has been guided by the former Indian Captain MS Dhoni and his Jadeja's performance has helped him be a strong part of the Indian National team.

Another CSK player closing in on a big record is Dwayne Bravo who is on the verge of breaking Ravichandran Ashwin’s record and becoming the highest wicket-taker for CSK. The West Indies all-rounder will need just 3 wickets to go past the former CSK off-spinner's tally. Ashwin will be plying his trade for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020.

The Indian Premier League 2020 is all set to commence from September 19. The 53 days-long tournament will be held in United Arab Emirates at three venues – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The final match of the league will be played on November 10.