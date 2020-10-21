IPL 2020: RCB Bowlers Did Well, Maybe We Shouldn't Have Batted First, Says Eoin Morgan

Captain Eoin Morgan accepted they had made mistakes and said that they should learn their lessons and act accordingly. Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first, leading to Mohammed Siraj becoming the first bowler to have figures of 2-2-0-3 in the powerplay.

The evening of October 21, 2020 is something Eoin Morgan will want to forget very quickly, as will his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates as Royal Challengers Bangalore bull dozed their way through for an eight wicket win.

Captain Eoin Morgan accepted they had made mistakes and said that they should learn their lessons and act accordingly. Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first, leading to Mohammed Siraj becoming the first bowler to have figures of 2-2-0-3 in the powerplay.

“Being 4/5 down early on isn't the position we wanted to be in. They (RCB bowlers) managed to exploit anything that was on offer and given the nature of the tournament every time you have to be at your best against every team,” Morgan said after the match on Wednesday.

“We will learn our lessons and move on in the next game.”

“RCB bowled well and probably looking at the conditions, we should have bowled first.”

For KKR, the top order with Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana crumbled against some brilliant fast bowling by Siraj, leaving the middle order without Andre Russell in a bit of a bother.

“It was a question of backing the young Indian guys who showed glimpses of talent and potential.”

“Hopefully they (Narine and Russell) will be available around the corner and we know when guys of that caliber, particularly all-rounders are available, things will be different. Hopefully they will be available soon.”