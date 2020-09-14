CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2020: RCB Bowling Coach Adam Griffith Holds Yorker Challenge

A few days ago, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, expressed his views on RCB, doing their SWOT analysis. He stated that there are some ‘glaring weaknesses’ in the RCB side.

All Indian Premier League franchises have been toiling hard to win the 13th edition of the tournament. They upload photos and videos of training sessions to keep their fans posted. Among all the team, Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most active squad on social media.

Recently, they have posted a video in which their bowling coach Adam Griffith can be seen holding a Yorker challenge. Sharing the clip, RCB wrote, “Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers.”

The bowling coach placed three different stumps near the batting crease in order to increase the accuracy of his bowlers. Each stump was assigned a different point. The bowlers, including both spinners and seamers, had to hit the stumps with yorkers.

Those who hit the stumps included Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, and all-rounders Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed struck the stumps consecutively for three times.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said RCB do not have players who can be relied upon in death-over batting and death-over bowling. He asserted that a team is left behind if it does not bid for experienced players in the first auction.

Stressing on this issue, Chopra raised concern if Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers do not play till the last overs then who will support the side in batting in the death overs. “The second problem is the death over bowling. Chris Morris is not a gun death bowler, even if you play Dale Steyn, he is also not a gun death bowler," he said.

