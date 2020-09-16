IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Player List

Virat Kohli's led Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes to lift the trophy with their 'most balanced side ever' and end the title jinx

With a disappointing performance in the previous editions of Indian Premier Leagues, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be back in action with a strong will to dominate the tournament this year. While Virat Kohli will lead the team, as usual, the team will be playing under the head coach Simon Katich.

The RCB is a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka. It was founded in 2008 by United Spirits and named after the company’s liquor brand, Royal Challenge. The home ground for the team is M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Banglore.

While the team has failed to secure the title, they have ended up as the runners-up three times between 2009 and 2016. Surprisingly, RCB also holds the records of both the highest and the lowest totals in the IPL, with the highest being 263/5 and the lowest at 49.

The team’s icon player in 2008 was none other than The Wall aka Rahul Dravid. The team also had Anil Kumble in their squad once.

The Indian Premier League is taking place in UAE this year. The series was initially scheduled to be played in India during March. However, as the condition deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was shifted overseas.

It is now scheduled to begin from September 19. The last match of the IPL 2020 will be played on November 10.

Team RCB’s first outing of the season is scheduled against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will be played on September 21 at 7.30 pm IST. The outing will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As RCB are set to try their best to win the IPL 2020, here is the team squad which will entertain the team’s supporters.

Batsman

Devdutt Padikkal

Virat Kohli

Bowlers

Navdeep Saini

Umesh Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Yuzvendra Chahal

All Rounders

Pawan Negi

Gurkeerat Singh

Pavan Deshpande

Washington Sundar

Shivam Dube

Shahbaz Ahmed

Wicket-Keeper

Parthiv Patel

Overseas Players