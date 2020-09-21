IPL 2020: RCB Have the Best of Batsmen but Have Lacked Bowlers, Says Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has said bowling has been a concern for RCB ahead of their IPL 2020 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has said bowling has been a concern for RCB ahead of their IPL 2020 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pietersen said RCB have the best of batsmen but have lacked bowlers. However, he welcomed the decision to add bowlers like Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa into the squad.

"I don’t know how many IPLs I have done now, sitting here and previewing every single one of them. It’s always that question about RCB and can they do it. Now, they are proven performers with the bat, they can bat and are brilliant with the bat," Pietersen said on Star Sports show Cricket LIVE.

"They have the greatest batsman, the greatest modern-day batsman that’s in their team, they’ve got the second greatest modern-day batman that’s in their team as well. They form a formidable batting partnership and I stress the batting partnership because what they’ve lacked is bowlers.

"Last year, when Dale Steyn came over, having lost a number of games in a row, they got a fast bowler and they started to win a couple of games. So, the strength and depth that they would have brought into that, the acquisition of Adam Zampa as well has been good."

RCB begin their campaign with a match against SRH on Monday. Key players AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch looked forward to the clash.

"Very excited, have got butterflies in my stomach, we have worked so hard. Moeen (Ali), (Aaron) Finch, (Adam) Zampa and Josh (Philippe) look like really good guys who will bring a lot of energy to the side. I am looking forward to watching them perform for our side," said AB de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli, talking about the match against Hyderabad said, "We are pretty relaxed, I think we have prepared well, we have placed ourselves in a good position to go out there and do well as a team."

"I have chatted to Moeen, Finch, and Josh about their experiences in the UK. The mood is looking really good, the boys are looking in good knick, they are batting and bowling really well." He added.

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who was picked by RCB for the IPL 2020, said that every individual would be required to be at their best as there are no easy games in the IPL.

"Been very excited for a long time, it feels like a long time since the auction, I am happy to be here and being with the RCB boys. The think the competition is amazing, the quality of every single player is outstanding, you never get an easy game in the IPL," said Finch.