IPL 2020: 'RCB Means a Lot, Not Many Understand the Emotion' - Virat Kohli on 200-Match Milestone

Yet another game, yet another record for Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain made his 200th appearance for the franchise in the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab, becoming the first cricketer to play 200 matches for the same team in T20 cricket.

Kohli said it was 'unbelievable' and called it an honour.

"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion," he said after winning the toss in Sharjah. "200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on."

This is Kohli's 185th match in IPL, with the remaining 15 coming in the now defunct Champions League T20 tournament. Kohli has made 5668 runs in IPL, and is the leading run scorer in the tournament.

RCB are yet to win the tournament, and Kohli will look to lead them to their first title.

Recently, the RCB captain crossed 6000 runs for the franchise, becoming the first batsman to score as many runs for one T20 team.

Kohli has been with RCB since the beginning of IPL, in 2008. In the IPL 2020 edition, Kohli had a poor start scoring 14, 1 and 3 in the first three games before bouncing back with knocks of 72*, 43, 90* and 33* in the next four.

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli became the first Indian batsman to reach 9000 runs in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old joined an elite club which is led by Chris Gayle, who has 13296 runs from 404 T20s. Kieron Pollard sits second on the list with 10370 runs in 517 matches. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is third with 9926 in 392 matches, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and SunRisers Hyderabad's Australian captain David Warner complete the top five T20 run-getters with 9922 runs (370 matches) and 9451 runs (287 matches) respectively.

Kohli had become the second-fastest batsman to the feat having achieved the milestone in his 271st innings. Chris Gayle was the fastest, amassing 9000 runs in just 253 innings.

However, Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with 2794 runs from 82 matches at an average of 50.80. His white-ball formats deputy, Rohit Sharma is closest to him in terms of runs in T20Is, he has 2773 runs in 108 matches.