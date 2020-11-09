IPL 2020: RCB Ready for Eliminator with SRH; This Post Show Their Excitement for the Upcoming Game

IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Team Review: The only team to have made the final four in every IPL season they were a part of… until 2020.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are going to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Eliminator. In the league stage, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at the fourth spot, while Sunrisers Hyderabad at the third position.

Royal Challengers Bangalore seem to be ready for the Eliminator clash as they have shared a poster on Instagram with a caption that reads, “THE TIME HAS COME. IT’S MATCH DAY.”

The poster carries pictures of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel and Dale Steyn.

Despite being a strong side, RCB have not won a single IPL title as of now. But, this time, they have impressed RCB fans with their performance. They played so good in the first half of the tournament that they have made it to the playoffs despite losing their last four games in the league stage.

They lost their 11th game to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, 12th match to Mumbai Indians, 13th to Sunrisers Hyderabad and 14th to Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore look a balanced side in this season. Their batting line-up is supported by Kohli, de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, while Chahal, Siraj, Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini provide strength to their bowling.

SRH and RCB will be trying their best to win this upcoming game as the losing side will be eliminated from the tournament. On the other hand, the winner of this match will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. Then, the team winning the Qualifier 2 will go to the final where they will take on Mumbai Indians.

Kohli, in this season, has led from the front. He failed to perform in the initial three or four matches for which he was criticised by many. But, from the fifth match, the skipper returned to his original style and scored runs, helping his teams win a few games.

It is to be seen if RCB will reach Qualifier 2 or SRH will dash their hopes.