IPL 2020: RCB Releases Kannada Version Of Fan Anthem After Facing Backlash From Fans

Following outrage over lack of Kannada words in their new anthem, RCB posted a new version of the anthem featuring rap in a local language

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has taken out its new IPL anthem for 13th edition Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, only a day ahead of the opening match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, RCB faced a backlash from a section of fans over the usage of Hindi and English words in the anthem.

However, RCB didn't disappoint their fans! two-three hours after the initial version, RCB came up with a new one of the fan anthem and this time with more Kannada lyrics. Also, this time they roped in young gun Devdutt Padikkal, featuring the rap part.

Have a look:

The fan anthem starts with a moving shot of an iconic RCB's golden helmet and fans cheering 'RCB' Later on, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers taking the energy levels of fans going on. The Kannada rap portion, which is being well received by the RCB fans, stands out in the latest version.

Also Read: RCB Full Squad For IPL 2020

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match against Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21. The match will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

