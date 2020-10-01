IPL 2020: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Shares Picture With AB de Villiers, Says, ‘Special Thing About Sports Is Friendship’

The bond between the RCB players Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is not only seen on field but off the field as well. They have often mentioned that they share the bond of family. Virat's recent Instagram posts shows it all.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and his squad member AB de Villiers have been two of the strongest pillars of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise since 2011. RCB is eyeing its maiden win in the IPL 2020 that is being played in the UAE. Amid this, Kohli has shared an adorable picture with de Villiers that shows the bond the two shares.

Kohli shared a picture where de Villiers is seen hugging RCB captain. Both the players are seen smiling.

"The most special thing about sport is the friendship and mutual respect you share with your teammates along your journey. Sport is beautiful," Kohli captioned the picture.

The image appears to be from the IPL 2020 match between RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) that was played on September 28.

In the recent RCB vs MI match, the Kohli-led team chased down a target of eight runs in the Super Over to help their team register their second win of the tournament.

While de Villiers hit an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls, Mumbai Indians saw Ishan Kishan play 99 of 58 and Kieron Pollard scored 60 off 24.

The match saw RCB's Navdeep Saini only allow seven runs during the Super Over, which Kohli and de Villiers chase down off the last ball of the match.

The high octane match of RCB and MI set the record as the highest ever tied score in an IPL contest. Both the teams closed with 201 runs before RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in the Super Over at the Dubai International Stadium.

RCB bowler Washington Sundar came as a blessing for the team as he conceded 12 runs in his allowance of four overs. He also picked up the crucial wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

RCB will next play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on October 3.