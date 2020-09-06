IPL 2020: RCB Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses & Season Prediction
Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the few teams whose performance over the years have been highly erratic. The side has shone in patches and has lacked consistency for a prolonged period of time. RCB has relied on individual brilliance of skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and haven't been able to click as a unit, and that is the reason they haven't won the IPL trophy even once.
IPL 2020: RCB Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses & Season Prediction
Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the few teams whose performance over the years have been highly erratic. The side has shone in patches and has lacked consistency for a prolonged period of time. RCB has relied on individual brilliance of skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and haven't been able to click as a unit, and that is the reason they haven't won the IPL trophy even once.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings