Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: RCB Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses & Season Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the few teams whose performance over the years have been highly erratic. The side has shone in patches and has lacked consistency for a prolonged period of time. RCB has relied on individual brilliance of skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and haven't been able to click as a unit, and that is the reason they haven't won the IPL trophy even once.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the few teams whose performance over the years have been highly erratic. The side has shone in patches and has lacked consistency for a prolonged period of time. RCB has relied on individual brilliance of skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and haven't been able to click as a unit, and that is the reason they haven't won the IPL trophy even once.

FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE

They have always had the capability -- three runners up performances show that -- but never quite had the all-round team to lift the trophy. With a fresh season in sight and a few changes in the squad, RCB must be raring to win their maiden title, in the UAE. 

Strengths

It goes without saying that batting is their stronger suit. With the presence of Kohli, de Villiers, and a few Indian youngsters, RCB would bank heavily on these players to deliver once again. The addition of Aaron Finch should only bolster their chances of succeeding at the top. 

They would also be pinning hopes on hard-hitting all-rounders, lower down the order. Moeen Ali had a brilliant run with the bat last season, while Shivam Dube would be itching to get some big innings under his belt. If Chris Morris is given a chance, he could be expected to do well in this role as well.

Weaknesses

RCB just doesn't seem to get their bowling combination right. Year after year they seem to be repeating the same mistake of not having quality bowlers in their ranks. One would argue the presence of Dale Steyn, but a lot would depend on his fitness. Talking of Umesh Yadav, he can be brilliant on his day, but could be expensive too. 

Yuzvendra Chahal would be hoping for some support from Adam Zampa in the spin department, if at all he gets a chance to play. Moeen Ali, these days, hardly looks like a spinner who could be relied upon. That's not all, the middle-order looks fragile too. After Kohli, Finch and ABD, there isn't anyone who can offer consistency. If RCB loses early wickets, they could be looking down the barrel. They would need their middle-order to function smoothly, if they want to go far in the tournament.

IPL 2019 Performance

RCB finished last in the 2019 edition winning five matches out of 14 played.

Highest run-scorer - Virat Kohli (464)

Highest wicket-taker - Yuzvendra Chahal (18)

Notable Purchases in IPL Auction

One would have hoped for better planning for the auction by RCB, but once again they looked very keen on making their batting strong. But they managed to get Aussie Finch in the team for 4.40 Cr. Just another good purchase was another Australian Kane Richardson. But his presence will only increase selection headache for Kohli.

History in IPL

It wouldn't be wrong to say that RCB has been one of the under-performing teams in the IPL. Apart from the three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, they don't have much to show. Last three years have been tough for them, where they finished in the bottom half.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Star Bangladesh Bowler Denied NOC by Board to Play in IPL 

Chance / Prediction in IPL 2020

Given their history, one doesn't expect them to reach the knockouts. On the other hand some experts have given them a good chance to win their maiden title, but that would certainly be dependent on a lot of factors. If they want a complete turnaround from previous seasons, their bowlers will have to step up. 

Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa 

AB de Villiersiplipl 2020RCBvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more