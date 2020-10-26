IPL 2020: RCB Sweat on Navdeep Saini's Fitness as Bowler Splits Webbing on Right Thumb

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be sweating on Navdeep Saini's fitness after the fast bowler split his webbing during their game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be sweating on Navdeep Saini's fitness after the fast bowler split his webbing during their game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Dubai.

Saini walked off the field after the last ball of the 18th over having injured his right thumb. Evan Speechly, the RCB physio, said they will monitor him on a daily basis and assess whether he will be available for the next match. RCB play Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the right thumb. Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon who stitched up nicely. We will monitor overnight and check whether he can ready for next match - I cannot be sure when he is good to go but hoping he will play next match," Speechly was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Virat four-five years ago had it in Kolkata. We managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it.

MS Dhoni Trolled as #Spark Trends After Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maiden IPL Fifty

"Unfortunately you cannot compare the two injuries. Some people manage it and some can't. It's also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand so it puts a lot of pressure on him so I cannot be sure when he will be good to go. I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament."

Saini has played all 11 of Bangalore's matches so far and has picked up only 5 wickets. However, he has been the most economical (7.95) of RCB's pacers barring Chris Morris, who has bowled with an economy of 5.74.

RCB have played 11 matches and won 7, and are almost guaranteed a place in the play-offs. With an aim to finish in the top 2, and India's tour of Australia ahead, it's unlikely that Saini will be risked for Wednesday's game.

In his absence, RCB could turn to Isuru Udana or Umesh Yadav once again.