IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK, Match 44 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK, Match 44 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 44 l In the 44th match of Indian premier league (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Sunday, October 25.

Being a team that have been in 8 out of 11 IPL finals so far, CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table this season with only 6 points (8 losses, 3 wins). For the first time in the history of IPL, it looks like CSK will be missing the playoffs this season. While they are nearly out, they aren’t eliminated, yet. They can still make if it they win the next three matches. But given the disastrous season so far, that’s a big ‘if’.

The weakest point has been their batting. The biggest horror so far was yesterday’s match when they were at three runs with three wickets down. The team somehow managed to score 114, which the Mumbai Indians chased with relative ease and all their wickets intact. The match was a big blow for both the batsmen and the bowlers.

After the match, it was clear that even the ‘Captain Cool’ was at his edge when he said now they need a clear picture for next year, during the post-match presentation. None of the star batsmen have been able to shine, including Dhoni, who has become a target for all the CSK critics as well as fans. Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazelwood have also disappointed and failed on expectations on the bowling front.

On the opposition, RCB under Captain Virat Kohli have been having one of their best seasons so far. They are currently at No. 2 on the points table with 14 points. The bowlers have been on fire, especially in the last match when they sent the entire Kolkata Knight Riders team packing at a meagre 84 runs. The team is working well on all fronts – batting, bowling, and fielding.

The match is do or die for CSK with all the odds set against them.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be played on October 25 (Sunday).

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shane WatsonFaf du PlessisAmbati RayuduRuturaj GaikwadM. S. Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur

Chennai Super Kings: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini