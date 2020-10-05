IPL 2020: RCB vs DC - Devdutt Padikkal vs Kagiso Rabada, Virat Kohli vs R Ashwin and Other Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Monday, 5th of October.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Monday, 5th of October.

Both teams would be looking for a win to give them early ascendancy in the tournament – a victory will take either team to the top of the points table.

We look at some of the key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs Kagiso Rabada (DC)

20 year old, Devdutt Padikkal has been RCB’s highest scorer in IPL 2020 scoring 174 runs in 4 matches. He has been their Mr Consistent with three fifties in three victorious matches for the franchise. He loves playing the hook and the pull and is very strong on the leg-side. His battle against Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay will be fascinating. The South African has already picked 39 wickets in 22 IPL matches. His bowling average of 17.48 and strike rate of 12.97 are both the best in the history of the IPL!

Virat Kohli (RCB) vs R Ashwin (DC)

Kohli roared back into form with 72 off 53 deliveries in RCB’s victory against RR. The Indian captain is the highest scorer in IPL history and will be up against the crafty R Ashwin in the middle overs. The two would have battled it out many a times in the Indian nets but this will be a different ball game!

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) vs Rishabh Pant (DC)

Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of 160.51 - the third-highest in the history of the IPL only after Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. He gave a glimpse of what he can do with the bat in DC’s previous encounter. Chahal has been RCB’s playmaker with the ball. He is not only restrictive but also picks crucial wickets in the middle overs. The leg spinner is the joint highest wicket-taker of the league with 8 wickets in 4 matches at a very restrictive rate of 7.18.