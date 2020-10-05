IPL 2020: RCB vs DC Dream 11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs DC Dream11 Captain / RCB vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2020 match on October 5, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The 19th match of this year’s edition of IPL between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will commence at 7:30 pm, IST.

Both the teams will be locking horns against each other for the first time in IPL 2020. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have played against each other in the Indian Premier League 23 times. RCB has an edge with 14 wins and DC winning 8 matches.

Both the teams have won their season opener games. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost only one match of the four outings they have played, both having 6 points each in their kitty. However, due to the difference in net run rate, DC are ahead of RCB by one position.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Stars as Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Move Atop Standings

RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

All matches of IPL 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score/Scorecard

Follow here for LIVE SCORE

RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

October 5 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Captain: Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane