IPL 2020: RCB vs DC Dream 11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
RCB vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs DC Dream11 Captain / RCB vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 5, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2020 match on October 5, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The 19th match of this year’s edition of IPL between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will commence at 7:30 pm, IST.
Both the teams will be locking horns against each other for the first time in IPL 2020. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have played against each other in the Indian Premier League 23 times. RCB has an edge with 14 wins and DC winning 8 matches.
Both the teams have won their season opener games. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost only one match of the four outings they have played, both having 6 points each in their kitty. However, due to the difference in net run rate, DC are ahead of RCB by one position.
RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
All matches of IPL 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score/Scorecard
RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details
October 5 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Captain: Virat Kohli
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishant Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane
