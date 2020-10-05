IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, IPL 2020, Match 19: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

RCB vs DC, IPL 2020, Match 19: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: There will be humidity in the air around 54%. The temperature will be around 32 to 36 degree Celsius

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to play against Shreyas Iyer-headed Delhi Capitals in the match scheduled for Monday, October 5.

Both the teams, starting their campaign on a winning note this year, are not stuck with equal points. RCB and DC have won three out of the four fixtures they have played in the league so far.

While RCB lost their only match against KXIP, DC failed to impress us with their performance in the league match against SunRisers Hyderabad. The 19th match of the IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Interestingly, it is the same pitch where both the teams have played and won super overs in one of their outings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast

As it has been observed in the matches played so far, one of the obstacles playing in UAE is the heat. The soaring temperatures have been a difficulty for many foreign players, while Indian players are used to it. On the match day between RCB and DC at Dubai International Stadium, the weather is predicted to remain around 32 to 36 degree Celsius.

However, the temperature decreases as the day progresses, giving a little relief to both bowling and batting teams in the second half. Humidity will remain around 54%.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Pitch Report

Talking about the pitch, Dubai International Stadium has favoured spinners. The same ground has led to two super overs in the league so far, so we can expect some excitement in today’s match as well. DC will be charged up after defeating KKR in the Sharjah outing the past weekend, while RCB has been showing some phenomenal performance this year with 3 wins in the league so far. The pitch in Dubai International Stadium has been a little difficult for batsmen.

