IPL 2020 RCB vs KKR: Devdutt Padikkal Is Awestruck By AB De Villiers’ Batting

ABD knocked an unbeaten 73 off just 33 deliveries during the clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Both Paddikal and Finch, who are debuting the season, couldn't praise Mr.360’s masterclass enough.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s opener Devdutt Padikkal has hailed the work of batsman and wicket keeper AB de Villiers. While speaking to the other half of the RCB opening duo Aaron Finch post-match last night, Padikkal shared his comments on ABD’s innings against KKR.

The 20-year-old Kerala born said, “It is a treat to watch de Villiers bat, some of the shots he plays, they are incredible. He just made it look easy." In the video posted on iplt20.com and social media handles of IPL20, the duo speak of the South African genius who was chief architect in powering RCB’s record victory.

Finch & Padikkal awestruck by the ABD show@devdpd07 & @AaronFinch5 speak about Mr. 360's masterclass in Sharjah and their debut season for #RCB in #Dream11IPL WATCH 👉 https://t.co/BCdaXeYYMV pic.twitter.com/qGOSQMGX7q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

AB de Villiers par excellence form included five fours and six 6s. Although RCB skipper Virat Kohli synced a great partnership with de Villiers, but it was the South African’s player’s show time last night and he was more than happy to play spectator.

He ruled with his smashing that began with driving off Prasidh Krishna and then some fireworks off Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s last over. He plundered two massive sixes on consecutive balls on the on-side.

Not just his teammates, the losing team’s captain Dinesh Kartik was no less in awe of the power player. He tweeted post-match that AB is a world-class batsman and he leaves little room for the opponent when he finds form.

“AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect in-swinging yorker. Anything else was going,” wrote Kartik.

It went all well for the Bangalore based outfit and the captain’s decision of batting first after winning the toss proved fruitful.

AB is one of the most flourishing players this season across the eight camps. Given his run getting and wicket keeping only bettering with each match, he might also rule in the top five players in the second half of the tournament just like the first half.