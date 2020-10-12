- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 28 – Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Both teams have proven their competitive side this season and are coming into this match with wins from previous matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their last match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) while, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat CSK.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
In the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 12, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Both teams have proven their competitive side this season and are coming into this match with wins from previous matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their last match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and are currently at number three spot on the table. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the last match with 37 runs after beating MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) . RCB are currently at the fourth position on the table.
With the average temperature of 34 degrees celsius at the United Arab Emirates, it is likely to be hot in Sharjah during the match. The sweltering weather might also test the stamina of the players since the hot and dry weather leaves no room for rain.
When it comes to the pitch, Sharjah will provide the players with a scoring venue mostly. However, it will also allow bowlers an opportunity to perform as the pitch seems to have been slowed down a bit. The venue is especially a golden opportunity for the spinners with slower balls and variations which might play into their favour.
The pitch at Sharjah will allow a score of around 190-200 in the 20 over match considering the batting strength of both the teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore have found Devdutt Padikkal's batting a huge positive lifting the pressure from Kohli and AB de Villiers considerably this season. However, Aaron Finch's struggle is the only concern that they might have. In terms of bowling, Chris Morris has made a promising return from his injury in the last match against CSK which will also be an advantage for the team.
Kolkata Knight Riders who have won four out of six matches have batted pretty well this season, with Shubman Gill being the top player. Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan have also done well a little lower down the order.
