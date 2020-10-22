IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR - Siraj's Career Best Figures, Yadav- Ferguson Partnership & Other Talking Points

The 39th encounter of IPL 2020, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was a lop-sided one, where the former won convincingly by eight wickets, and almost seven overs to spare. Without any doubt, Mohammad Siraj was the architect of the win with his bowling figures of 3-8 in four overs. Cricketnext takes a look at the talking points in the match -

Mohammad Sirajs' exploits

Pacer Siraj's fiery opening spell, accentuated by two rare wicket-maiden overs, set up Royal Challengers Bangalore's dominant eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Siraj virtually killed the contest, running through the KKR top order in a stunning display of swing bowling. He ended with enviable figures of 4-2-8-3 and in the process emerged as the first bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two wicket- maiden overs.

Kuldeep Yadav- Lockie Ferguson partnership

KKR had a horrific day on the field, and could have been worse if not for the lower-order batsmen. After skipper Eoin Morgan was dismissed for 30, their score read 57-7. It was then that Yadav (12) and Ferguson (19) combined together to take them to 84.

Chahal & Sundar keep up good work

Two spinners who have been mighty impressive in this year's IPL are both from RCB -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Both did wonders again and got three wickets together in the middle overs. Most importantly, they did not give away any runs, whatsoever.

Gurkeerat Mann gets an opportunity

That RCB were chasing only 85 to win, skipper Kohli sent Gurkeerat Singh Mann at number three. He played a decent innings and scored 21 runs. There was no need for him to strike big, and so his strike rate was on the lower side. But credit to him, as he did not throw his wicket away and remained unbeaten.