IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In a bid to stay in the series, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who are stuck at the bottom of the team standings, will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday in the IPL 2020. KXIP have now lost five games in succession. Their first and only victory in the tournament came against RCB in their second match. RCB will look to settle the score here now that they have found firm footing in the series. With 10 points, they are in the third spot, having won four out of five previous matches. KXIP are in for another tough contest. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

October 15 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: KL Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar