- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Captain / RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
In a bid to stay in the series, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who are stuck at the bottom of the team standings, will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday in the IPL 2020. KXIP have now lost five games in succession. Their first and only victory in the tournament came against RCB in their second match. RCB will look to settle the score here now that they have found firm footing in the series. With 10 points, they are in the third spot, having won four out of five previous matches. KXIP are in for another tough contest. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard
RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Match Details
October 15 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab captain: Virat Kohli
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab vice-captain: AB de Villiers
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab batsmen: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab all-rounders: Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Chris Jordan
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi
RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: KL Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar
