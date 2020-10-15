IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 31 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

Virat Kohli-led RCB will ride on back-to-back wins from their previous two matches and will look to extend the winning momentum against KXIP. The Bangalore squad are placed third in the points table, have all the reasons to go all guns blazing here as the IPL 2020 have just crossed the midway stage of the tournament.

RCB seems to have regained their vigour and zest with the current team showing depth in both batting and bowling departments, which they lacked earlier. While Kohli and AB de Villiers, along with new young faces in teams are delivering good results, the bowlers too have stepped up by not giving away a lot of runs and especially bowl well in the death overs to defend the team. The three-time IPL finalists are looking worthy of the trophy this time.

Kings XI Punjab are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two points from seven matches. They must put their best foot forward in their do-or-die match against RCB on Thursday. KXIP must shun their inability to go over the line and come-up with an all-round performance to win matches. At the moment it looks like they have taken a liking to lose matches from a winning position. Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have provided a good start in most of the games, however the team has been plagued by inconsistency in all departments of the game. With a five-game losing streak, KXIPs only solace is their only win in the tournament so far was against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Kings XI Punjab Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar